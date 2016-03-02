Edition:
Super Tuesday

With former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

With former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
With former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami, Florida, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami, Florida, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives at her Super Tuesday primary night party in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives at her Super Tuesday primary night party in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives at her Super Tuesday primary night party in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz holds his daughter Catherine, 5, as he reacts to the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz holds his daughter Catherine, 5, as he reacts to the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz holds his daughter Catherine, 5, as he reacts to the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio wait for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio wait for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio wait for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Bernie Sanders pumps his fists as he arrives with his wife Jane and son Levi (R) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders pumps his fists as he arrives with his wife Jane and son Levi (R) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders pumps his fists as he arrives with his wife Jane and son Levi (R) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Marco Rubio waits for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter of Marco Rubio waits for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A supporter of Marco Rubio waits for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A voter fills out her ballot at Northwest Christian Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A voter fills out her ballot at Northwest Christian Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A voter fills out her ballot at Northwest Christian Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Mary Holbrook looks on as she waits for the arrival of Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Mary Holbrook looks on as she waits for the arrival of Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Mary Holbrook looks on as she waits for the arrival of Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Hillary Clinton meets people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured are Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith (L) and Governor Mark Dayton (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton meets people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured are Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith (L) and Governor Mark Dayton (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton meets people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured are Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith (L) and Governor Mark Dayton (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters after speaking about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters after speaking about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters after speaking about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A discarded "I Voted" sticker is pictured outside a rural polling site on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A discarded "I Voted" sticker is pictured outside a rural polling site on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A discarded "I Voted" sticker is pictured outside a rural polling site on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Marco Rubio addresses supporters ahead of Minnesota's evening Super Tuesday caucuses in Andover, Minnesota March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Marco Rubio addresses supporters ahead of Minnesota's evening Super Tuesday caucuses in Andover, Minnesota March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Marco Rubio addresses supporters ahead of Minnesota's evening Super Tuesday caucuses in Andover, Minnesota March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Ted Cruz looks over at the media as he casts his vote in the Texas Republican primary with his young daughter Catherine at a voting booth at the West Gray Community Center on Super Tuesday in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Ted Cruz looks over at the media as he casts his vote in the Texas Republican primary with his young daughter Catherine at a voting booth at the West Gray Community Center on Super Tuesday in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Ted Cruz looks over at the media as he casts his vote in the Texas Republican primary with his young daughter Catherine at a voting booth at the West Gray Community Center on Super Tuesday in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger
John Kasich holds a sign at a town hall rally during the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at rear. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

John Kasich holds a sign at a town hall rally during the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at rear. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
John Kasich holds a sign at a town hall rally during the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at rear. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
"I Voted" stickers wait for voters at polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"I Voted" stickers wait for voters at polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
"I Voted" stickers wait for voters at polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl wears a t-shirt with an image of Ronald Reagan, and a John Kasich sticker, at a rally for Kasich at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A girl wears a t-shirt with an image of Ronald Reagan, and a John Kasich sticker, at a rally for Kasich at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A girl wears a t-shirt with an image of Ronald Reagan, and a John Kasich sticker, at a rally for Kasich at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane fill out their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane fill out their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane fill out their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets people at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured is Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton (2nd R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton greets people at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured is Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton (2nd R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets people at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured is Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton (2nd R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A voter fills out his ballot at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School in Falls Church, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A voter fills out his ballot at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School in Falls Church, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A voter fills out his ballot at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School in Falls Church, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
John Kasich points someone out in the crowd during a town hall rally at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at left. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

John Kasich points someone out in the crowd during a town hall rally at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at left. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
John Kasich points someone out in the crowd during a town hall rally at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at left. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture while meeting people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton poses for a picture while meeting people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture while meeting people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Virginia voter is framed by a sign in support of Bernie Sanders (L) and a Donald Trump campaign sign (R) after casting his ballot in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A Virginia voter is framed by a sign in support of Bernie Sanders (L) and a Donald Trump campaign sign (R) after casting his ballot in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A Virginia voter is framed by a sign in support of Bernie Sanders (L) and a Donald Trump campaign sign (R) after casting his ballot in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Brewer Hickman, 6 weeks old, takes a nap as his dad Nicholas Hickman votes at the North Park Mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Brewer Hickman, 6 weeks old, takes a nap as his dad Nicholas Hickman votes at the North Park Mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Brewer Hickman, 6 weeks old, takes a nap as his dad Nicholas Hickman votes at the North Park Mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane (L) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane (L) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane (L) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
