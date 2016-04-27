Super Tuesday in the Northeast
Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak to supporters during his five state primary night rally held at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Bernie Sanders speaks to his supporters during his five state primary night rally in Huntington, West Virginia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
Ted Cruz holds a basketball during his five state primary night rally held at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A voter gets an "I voted" sticker after casting her ballot in the Pennsylvania primary at a polling place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Supporters cheer as a television monitor declares "Hillary Clinton Wins" at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Bernie Sanders greets supporters at his five state primary night rally in Huntington, West Virginia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
Hillary Clinton waves to the audience as she arrives with her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L, obscured), to speak during her five state primary night rally held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Donald Trump shakes hands with a supporter as a Secret Service agent (R) looks back as Trump arrives at his five state primary night rally held at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A voter with her dog casts her ballot in the Pennsylvania primary at a polling place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with a young audience member at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Ted Cruz speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally in Knightstown, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Bernie Sanders pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held in Huntington, West Virginia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
Hillary Clinton hugs her husband, former President Bill Clinton, after speaking to supporters during her five state primary night rally held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Bernie Sanders cheer during his five state primary night rally in Huntington, West Virginia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with a voter on primary election day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Voters cast their ballots in the Pennsylvania primary at a polling place inside the Cuts by Christine barber shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders greets a George Washington impersonator on primary election day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Ted Cruz speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally in Knightstown, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Hillary Clinton laughs during a campaign event at AM Assembly Plant in Mishawaka, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Employees take photos as Bernie Sanders greets voters at the Reading Terminal Market on primary election day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Bernie Sanders greets a woman and a child on primary election day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Hillary Clinton inspects a car on the assembly line during a tour at AM Assembly Plant in Mishawaka, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
