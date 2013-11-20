Super typhoon slams Philippines
Survivors get ready to place a makeshift flag over a sports hall destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan, in Tacloban November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Desperate villagers who have yet to receive any relief aid, react as a U.S. helicopter arrives to deliver aid in a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A message is scrawled on a river bank amidst fallen trees as U.S. helicopter flies to deliver aid in a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man searches through the debris of destroyed buildings in a village of fishermen in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A skull that was originally from the cemetery of the eastern Samar costal village of Hernani is placed back onto a gravestone after it was found floating in the wave caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A destroyed house stands in the midst of fallen trees near Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors place a makeshift flag over a sports hall destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan, in Tacloban November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy sits on a message asking for help written in an area damaged by Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A single house and a coconut tree on the isolated Manicani Island near the Eastern Samar town of Guiuan is seen devastated in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A survivor stands by her belongings in an area destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Filipinos enter a Osprey aircraft as the U.S. Navy airlift aid into a remote village near the eastern Samar town of Guiuan, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Philippine citizens gather around a Sea Hawk helicopter from Squadron 12 as it delivers relief supplies in support of Operation Damayan in Guiuan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter Burghart/U.S. Navy
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan pass the time by fires in ruins of their destroyed neighborhood, as night falls in Tacloban November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A survivor of Typhoon Haiyan hangs clothes near her destroyed house at a devastated area of Basey, north of Tacloban, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A homeless Typhoon Haiyan survivor pushes his children on a wooden cart towards an evacuation centre in typhoon-battered Tacloban city, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Forensic experts work on a mass grave with more than 700 bodies of victims of Typhoon Haiyan just outside Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A survivor carries water cans as he searches for fresh water in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Super Typhoon Haiyan victims wait for relief goods along a highway going to Maya port, Cebu in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Verlyon Enrile holds her three-week-old son Carl Miguel in a shelter for survivors of Typhoon Haiyan at a public hall in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the destroyed landscape of trees along Bangon River is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan carry a casket through debris at devastated port in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A military plane carrying aid flies over Tacloban, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The remnants of an eastern Samar costal road in the village of Hernani, north of Guiuan, where Typhoon Haiyan first made landfall, are pictured after the seawater has receded, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Typhoon victims look out from their house that was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Bogo, Cebu in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors wave at a Philippines Air Force helicopter after receiving relief aid supplies in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents displaced by Typhoon Haiyan take shelter in tents outside a convention center at Tacloban city in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A 19-year-old survivor of Typhoon Haiyan carries her second child, a two-week-old baby girl, through the eastern Samar costal village of Hernani, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. military personnel carry aid onto a helicopter for delivery to isolated villages north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man walks through smoke from fires in a part of Tolosa devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Villagers affected by Typhoon Haiyan wave to Filipino servicemen departing in their aircraft after distributing relief goods in the remote village of Aubyog, west of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, through a destroyed chapel at a cemetery during the victim's funeral in Palo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Survivors do their laundry at a well next to a ship that washed ashore in their destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bodies of a woman and a child, victims of Typhoon Haiyan float in a sea at Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Women wash themselves with buckets of water, with debris stewn around them in a coastal area totally devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors wait in line for aid to be distributed, in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men walk past body bags and a message asking for help written on the wall of a house in a part of Tacloban, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A survivor stands next to her house, which collapsed during Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Bantayan island off northern Cebu in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced man scavenges through debris, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, for useful item in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, are pictured in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. Alvarez survived Typhoon Haiyan but his mother and sister died and his...more
A man gathers wood from debris to build his make-shift home in front a ship, with words painted on its hull by a typhoon survivor, in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Relatives stand by candles lit on a mass grave, where they buried 17 members of their Songalia family who died when Super Typhoon Haiyan hit Leyte, by the side of a road south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A survivor looks out from his home, which was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A sack of rice gives way as a man salvages rice at a destroyed warehouse after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A survivor looks at a family photo album which was retrieved from the ruins of his home, which was destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Marilou Cassanares cries as she lights a candle by a mass grave where her husband, who died in Super Typhoon Haiyan and was buried together with almost 300 other victims in a single mass grave, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013....more
A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People commute through a flooded street amidst the rubble after a downpour in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors stay inside a battered house damaged by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A policeman helps to move body bags for burial at a mass grave in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmac in the background, at Tacloban airport November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A boy drags bottles of water to the Convention Centre, known locally as "Astrodome", which has been converted into a makeshift shelter where his family is staying temporarily, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Survivors of super typhoon Haiyan wait outside a gate to be airlifted to Manila, at Tacloban airport, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of Haiyan survivors to post their photos on...more
A child bathes with water from a broken water pipe along a canal after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents walk in a village among houses destroyed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Rea Canibel carries her child as she walks on a plank across dirty water, at what is left of their home after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bodies await collection by the fire department who are removing bodies from the street, at a bus stop after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtown Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man adjusts his glasses as he stands in front of a S.O.S. sign after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Children play as they pass debris and damaged houses after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman holding her rosary waits to get on a military flight out of town after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man stands on the ground floor of his damaged house after super typhoon Haiyan battered Palo, Leyte province in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrive through a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
