Pictures | Tue May 30, 2017 | 7:25pm EDT

Super window-washers

Four-year old Dominic helps window-washers dressed as superheroes as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two-year old Henry watches as window-washers dressed as superheroes work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two-year old Henry watches as window-washers dressed as superheroes work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A window-washer dressed as Spider-Man waves as he and his coworkers dressed as superheroes clean windows at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two-year old Henry watches as window-washers dressed as superheroes stop their work to greet kids as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two-year old Henry watches as window-washers dressed as superheroes work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A window-washer dressed as Spider-Man works outside as he and coworkers dressed as superheroes clean windows at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Window-washers dressed as superheroes greet a child as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two year-old Syncier tests a recently cleaned window by window-washers dressed as superheroes as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Window-washers dressed as superheroes wave to a boy as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Four-year old Dominic poses for a picture with window-washers dressed as superheroes as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

