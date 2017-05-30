Super window-washers
Four-year old Dominic helps window-washers dressed as superheroes as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two-year old Henry watches as window-washers dressed as superheroes work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A window-washer dressed as Spider-Man waves as he and his coworkers dressed as superheroes clean windows at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two-year old Henry watches as window-washers dressed as superheroes stop their work to greet kids as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A window-washer dressed as Spider-Man works outside as he and coworkers dressed as superheroes clean windows at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Window-washers dressed as superheroes greet a child as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two year-old Syncier tests a recently cleaned window by window-washers dressed as superheroes as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Window-washers dressed as superheroes wave to a boy as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Four-year old Dominic poses for a picture with window-washers dressed as superheroes as they work at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
