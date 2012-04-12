Supermodels: Then and now
Claudia Schiffer wearing Salvatore Ferragamo in 1995. REUTERS/File
Claudia Schiffer wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Claudia Schiffer wearing Helmut Lang in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby
Claudia Schiffer wearing Chanel in 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Claudia Schiffer at a Chanel show in 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Naomi Campbell wearing Mario Valentino in 1993.
Naomi Campbell wearing Dolce and Gabbana in 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Naomi Campbell posing for the Pirelli campaign. REUTERS/Handout
Naomi Campbell during London Fashion Week in 2002. REUTERS/File
Naomi Campbell in New York in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Naomi Campbell wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Carla Bruni wearing Blumarine in 1996. REUTERS/File
Carla Bruni wearing Yves St. Laurent in 1995. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Carla Bruni modelling for Chopard at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte
Carla Bruni wearing Gai Mattiolo in 2000. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto
Carla Bruni wearing Yves Saint Laurent in 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy in Johannesburg in 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Gisele Bundchen wearing Morumbi in 2000. REUTERS/File
Gisele Bundchen wearing Gianni Versace in 2000. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gisele Bundchen models a bikini in 2001. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gisele Bundchen in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gisele Bundchen wearing Hope Lingerie in 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Tyra Banks on the red carpet in 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2005. REUTERS/File
Tyra Banks in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tyra Banks in Los Angeles in 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1994. REUTERS/File
Cindy Crawford wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2002. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
Cindy Crawford in Los Angeles in 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner
Cindy Crawford in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cindy Crawford in New York in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kate Moss wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell
Kate Moss wearing Chanel in 1996. REUTERS/File
Kate Moss in London in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Kate Moss waering Lainey Keogh in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Kate Moss in London in 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Heidi Klum on the red carpet in 2003. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Heidi Klum during the New York Fashion Week in 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Heidi Klum during New York Fashion Week in 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Supermodel Elle Macpherson in 1995. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Elle MacPherson in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby
Elle MacPherson in 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Elle MacPherson in Geneva in 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Eva Herzigova wearing Christian Dior in 1997. REUTERS/File
Eva Herzigova wearing Blumarine in 2002. REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
Eva Herzigova at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009. REUTERS/Laurent Emmmanuel/pool
Eva Herzigova wearing Adriana Degreas in 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Linda Evangelista during a news conference in 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
Linda Evangelista in Sydney in 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Linda Evangelista at a a charity event in 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Linda Evangelista in 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
