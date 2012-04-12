Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 12, 2012 | 1:50pm EDT

Supermodels: Then and now

<p>Claudia Schiffer wearing Salvatore Ferragamo in 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Claudia Schiffer wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Claudia Schiffer wearing Helmut Lang in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby </p>

<p>Claudia Schiffer wearing Chanel in 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

<p>Claudia Schiffer at a Chanel show in 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Naomi Campbell wearing Mario Valentino in 1993. </p>

<p>Naomi Campbell wearing Dolce and Gabbana in 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Naomi Campbell posing for the Pirelli campaign. REUTERS/Handout</p>

<p>Naomi Campbell during London Fashion Week in 2002. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Naomi Campbell in New York in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Naomi Campbell wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>Carla Bruni wearing Blumarine in 1996. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Carla Bruni wearing Yves St. Laurent in 1995. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

<p>Carla Bruni modelling for Chopard at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte </p>

<p>Carla Bruni wearing Gai Mattiolo in 2000. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto </p>

<p>Carla Bruni wearing Yves Saint Laurent in 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Carla Bruni-Sarkozy in Johannesburg in 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

<p>Gisele Bundchen wearing Morumbi in 2000. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Gisele Bundchen wearing Gianni Versace in 2000. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Gisele Bundchen models a bikini in 2001. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

<p>Gisele Bundchen during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Gisele Bundchen in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Gisele Bundchen wearing Hope Lingerie in 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen </p>

<p>Tyra Banks on the red carpet in 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2005. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Tyra Banks in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Tyra Banks in Los Angeles in 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1994. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Cindy Crawford wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2002. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco </p>

<p>Cindy Crawford in Los Angeles in 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner </p>

<p>Cindy Crawford in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cindy Crawford in New York in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Kate Moss wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell</p>

<p>Kate Moss wearing Chanel in 1996. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Kate Moss in London in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Kate Moss waering Lainey Keogh in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Kate Moss in London in 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

<p>Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

<p>Heidi Klum on the red carpet in 2003. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Heidi Klum during the New York Fashion Week in 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>Heidi Klum during New York Fashion Week in 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

<p>Supermodel Elle Macpherson in 1995. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Elle MacPherson in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby</p>

<p>Elle MacPherson in 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

<p>Elle MacPherson in Geneva in 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

<p>Eva Herzigova wearing Christian Dior in 1997. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Eva Herzigova wearing Blumarine in 2002. REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Eva Herzigova at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009. REUTERS/Laurent Emmmanuel/pool </p>

<p>Eva Herzigova wearing Adriana Degreas in 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Linda Evangelista during a news conference in 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

<p>Linda Evangelista in Sydney in 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Linda Evangelista at a a charity event in 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>Linda Evangelista in 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

