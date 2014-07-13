Supermoon
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Manhattanhenge
Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...
Fan tent city
Many Argentina fans who have traveled to Brazil have lived out of tents and motorhomes since the start of the World Cup.
World's largest military air show
Pilots take to the sky at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain.
Colorado cattle drive
Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.