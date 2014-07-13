Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 13, 2014 | 2:00pm EDT

Supermoon

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 12
A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
2 / 12
The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
3 / 12
A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 12
Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
5 / 12
A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 12
A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 12
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 12
The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 12
A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 12
A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
11 / 12
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

Next Slideshows

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...

Jul 11 2014
Fan tent city

Fan tent city

Many Argentina fans who have traveled to Brazil have lived out of tents and motorhomes since the start of the World Cup.

Jul 11 2014
World's largest military air show

World's largest military air show

Pilots take to the sky at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain.

Jul 11 2014
Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.

Jul 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast