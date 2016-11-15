Supermoon of the century
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
The supermoon is seen through clouds over New York while it is seen from Bayonne in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The supermoon is partly covered by clouds as it sets behind Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A supermoon is seen near a statue of Jesus Christ in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
The supermoon is seen over Lake Morskie Oko in the Tatra Mountains near Zakopane, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly/via REUTERS
The rising supermoon is seen behind a statue on top of the Natural History Museum in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The supermoon rises behind one of the seven statues by spanish artist Jaume Plensa on Massena square in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A rising "supermoon" is seen through the Propylaea, the ancient Acropolis hill gateway, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The moon is partly covered by clouds as it rises above the skyline of Frankfurt behind the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank, in Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The weathercock of the church of St. Peter and Paul is seen in front of a moon on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle in the village of Klein-Auheim near Hanau, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People are silhouetted against the supermoon in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The supermoon is seen behind Christmas lights at a shopping district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The supermoon is seen over the historical Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants in a Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb (R) walk down the western span of the famous Australian landmark as the supermoon rises through clouds after sunset. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The moon rises on the day of the "supermoon" spectacle in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An aeroplane flies past the London Eye wheel, and moon, a day before the "supermoon" spectacle in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The moon rises near Glastonbury Tor a day before the "supermoon" spectacle, in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A full moon rises behind a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle, Baikonur, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The supermoon rises behind trees in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man walks by as the supermoon is seen over the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People on a funfair ride are silhouetted against the moon a day before the "supermoon" spectacle, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The supermoon rises in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The rising moon is seen behind the Brandenburg Gate quadriga in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A pod on the London Eye is seen against the moon a day before the "supermoon" spectacle, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The moon appears in the sky a day before the "supermoon" spectacle in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The supermoon sets behind the Chrysler Building in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The supermoon rises over the United States Capitol dome in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The supermoon is seen behind a building under construction in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The "supermoon", the closest the moon comes to Earth since 1948, rises over the Power and Light building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
The "supermoon" rise above the valley in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Children of Douma
Children in the rebel held area of Douma face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated Syria continues to...
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
President Trump
Republican Donald Trump defied the polls and pundits to be elected as 45th president of the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.