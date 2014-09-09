Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 9, 2014 | 9:29am EDT

Supermoon rising

A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 18
A full moon rises over the Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul September 8, 2014. The September full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, is the last of this summer's three supermoons, and the final one of the year. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A full moon rises over the Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul September 8, 2014. The September full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, is the last of this summer's three supermoons, and the final one of the year. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A full moon rises over the Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul September 8, 2014. The September full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, is the last of this summer's three supermoons, and the final one of the year. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 18
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 18
A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises over a horse pasture in Halton Hills, Ontario outside Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises over a horse pasture in Halton Hills, Ontario outside Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises over a horse pasture in Halton Hills, Ontario outside Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Close
4 / 18
A supermoon rises over the dome of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A supermoon rises over the dome of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A supermoon rises over the dome of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
5 / 18
A view of statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, as the supermoon sets over the horizon at dawn at the Sierra de las Nieves (Mountain range of Snows) nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A view of statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, as the supermoon sets over the horizon at dawn at the Sierra de las Nieves (Mountain range of Snows) nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near...more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A view of statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, as the supermoon sets over the horizon at dawn at the Sierra de las Nieves (Mountain range of Snows) nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 18
A supermoon rises while a couple takes a photo in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A supermoon rises while a couple takes a photo in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A supermoon rises while a couple takes a photo in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
7 / 18
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint outside the town of Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint outside the town of Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint outside the town of Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 18
Sydney resident Virginia Maddock watches the supermoon rise off the beach-side suburb of Wanda, Australia August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sydney resident Virginia Maddock watches the supermoon rise off the beach-side suburb of Wanda, Australia August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Sydney resident Virginia Maddock watches the supermoon rise off the beach-side suburb of Wanda, Australia August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 18
The supermoon rises behind the cathedral in Mdina, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The supermoon rises behind the cathedral in Mdina, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
The supermoon rises behind the cathedral in Mdina, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 18
A supermoon is seen over downtown Bangkok, Thailand August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A supermoon is seen over downtown Bangkok, Thailand August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A supermoon is seen over downtown Bangkok, Thailand August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 18
The supermoon is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The supermoon is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
The supermoon is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 18
The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea at Cabopino beach in southern Spain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea at Cabopino beach in southern Spain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea at Cabopino beach in southern Spain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
13 / 18
A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 18
A supermoon rises behind Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A supermoon rises behind Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A supermoon rises behind Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 18
A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 18
The supermoon is seen over the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The supermoon is seen over the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
The supermoon is seen over the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
17 / 18
A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House August 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House August 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House August 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh

Next Slideshows

Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh

Devotees immerse idols of the Hindu god of prosperity into the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Sep 08 2014
An independent Scotland?

An independent Scotland?

A recent poll put the campaign for an independent Scotland in the lead for the first time.

Sep 08 2014
Soviet departure: 20 years later

Soviet departure: 20 years later

Twenty years ago the last Soviet soldier left Germany.

Sep 05 2014
Summer in the city

Summer in the city

New York City residents try to cool off from a late summer heat.

Sep 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast