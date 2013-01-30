Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2013 | 8:55pm EST

Superstorm Sandy - 3 months later

<p>A truck cleans the path while a construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate on Monday, three months after the storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in coastal New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A truck cleans the path while a construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate...more

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A truck cleans the path while a construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate on Monday, three months after the storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in coastal New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 18
<p>A religious statue is seen in a yard where a house used to stand before storm Sandy hit, in Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A religious statue is seen in a yard where a house used to stand before storm Sandy hit, in Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A religious statue is seen in a yard where a house used to stand before storm Sandy hit, in Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 18
<p>People try to repair a children's playground buried by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People try to repair a children's playground buried by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

People try to repair a children's playground buried by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 18
<p>A house affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A house affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A house affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 18
<p>Debris is pictured in a seafront bar which was affected by Superstorm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Debris is pictured in a seafront bar which was affected by Superstorm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Debris is pictured in a seafront bar which was affected by Superstorm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 18
<p>People build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

People build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 18
<p>A man carries wood to build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man carries wood to build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A man carries wood to build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 18
<p>A new site for cabanas is re-constructed after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A new site for cabanas is re-constructed after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A new site for cabanas is re-constructed after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 18
<p>A construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 18
<p>A boat with stuffed animals is seen in an affected area by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A boat with stuffed animals is seen in an affected area by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A boat with stuffed animals is seen in an affected area by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 18
<p>Residents watch the demolition of what was their home after it was affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Residents watch the demolition of what was their home after it was affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Residents watch the demolition of what was their home after it was affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 18
<p>A truck demolishes a house affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A truck demolishes a house affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A truck demolishes a house affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 18
<p>Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 18
<p>People build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

People build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 18
<p>Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 18
<p>A man gets ready to fish next to a board walk destroyed by the storm Sandy at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man gets ready to fish next to a board walk destroyed by the storm Sandy at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A man gets ready to fish next to a board walk destroyed by the storm Sandy at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
16 / 18
<p>People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 18
<p>People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Brazil nightclub tragedy

Brazil nightclub tragedy

Next Slideshows

Brazil nightclub tragedy

Brazil nightclub tragedy

A nightclub fire killed at least 231 people when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing partygoers stampeded toward blocked and...

Jan 29 2013
Confined by a blood feud

Confined by a blood feud

Life for an Albanian family forced to never leave their house because of a blood feud.

Jan 29 2013
Smoggy skies of China

Smoggy skies of China

Pollution in China has been so severe lately that even state media has criticized government inaction.

Jan 29 2013
French intervention in Mali

French intervention in Mali

France commits to stay in Mali until stability is returned.

Jan 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast