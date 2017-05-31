Surface of the sun
A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into space. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/SDO
Active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern's face. REUTERS/NASA
A massive solar eruption, more than 30 times the length of Earth's diameter, blasts away from the Sun. REUTERS/NASA
A solar flare bursts off the left limb of the sun. This is classified as an X2.2 flare, shown in a blend of two wavelengths of light: 171 and 131 angstroms, colorized in gold and red, respectively. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Goddard/Wiessinger
The sun emitting a significant solar flare, classified as an X1.8-class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times....more
The Sun erupts with two prominent eruptions, one after the other over a four-hour period. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Steele Hill
Giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the Sun. The gas fountains emanating from the surface form arches (some more than 300,000 miles high) and are heated and rise while flowing along the solar...more
A large eruption from the sun. REUTERS/NASA
Magnetic filament of solar material erupting as a 200,000-mile-long filament rips through the sun's atmosphere, the corona, leaving behind what looks like a canyon of fire. The glowing canyon traces the channel where magnetic fields held the filament...more
A Coronal Mass Ejection unleashing an M-2 (medium-sized) solar flare, an S1-class (minor) radiation storm and a spectacular coronal mass ejection (CME) from sunspot complex 1226-1227. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
An active region on the sun emitting a mid-level solar flare. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare. This image combines two sets of observations of the sun - light in the 171 Angstrom wavelength, which shows off giant loops of solar material overlying the middle of the sun over the...more
The sun as seen from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
The sun emitting a mid-level solar flare, an M7.9-class. REUTERS/NASA
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
