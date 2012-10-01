Edition:
Surfer dogs

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog looks back at a competitor as it catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' competes on a board with three sharks in the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog surfs with a ball in its mouth during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog skim-boards during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A man carries a competitor into the ocean during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog runs down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog takes a breather during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' wipes out as he competes on a board with three sharks in the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' checks out a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

A dog is carried back out to the break to catch another wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012.

