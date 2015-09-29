Edition:
Surfer dogs

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pair of dogs wipe out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A pair of dogs wipe out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A pair of dogs wipe out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pair of dogs wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A pair of dogs wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A pair of dogs wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ryan Rustan, 35, cradles his dog Sugar after Sugar competed in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ryan Rustan, 35, cradles his dog Sugar after Sugar competed in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Ryan Rustan, 35, cradles his dog Sugar after Sugar competed in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An owner grabs his dog as a wave hits during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An owner grabs his dog as a wave hits during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
An owner grabs his dog as a wave hits during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior lifeguards help a dog back onto its board during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Junior lifeguards help a dog back onto its board during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Junior lifeguards help a dog back onto its board during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog shakes off after collecting its participant medal for surfing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog shakes off after collecting its participant medal for surfing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog shakes off after collecting its participant medal for surfing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A surfing dog is lifted out of the ocean after wiping out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A surfing dog is lifted out of the ocean after wiping out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A surfing dog is lifted out of the ocean after wiping out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog cools off in the shade after competing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog cools off in the shade after competing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog cools off in the shade after competing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds a dog wearing sunglasses as she watches the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman holds a dog wearing sunglasses as she watches the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A woman holds a dog wearing sunglasses as she watches the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An owner pushes her dog onto a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An owner pushes her dog onto a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
An owner pushes her dog onto a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfing dogs wait for waves with their owners in front of oil platforms during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Surfing dogs wait for waves with their owners in front of oil platforms during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Surfing dogs wait for waves with their owners in front of oil platforms during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries his dog down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man carries his dog down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A man carries his dog down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
