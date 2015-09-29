Surfer dogs
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pair of dogs wipe out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pair of dogs wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ryan Rustan, 35, cradles his dog Sugar after Sugar competed in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An owner grabs his dog as a wave hits during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior lifeguards help a dog back onto its board during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog shakes off after collecting its participant medal for surfing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A surfing dog is lifted out of the ocean after wiping out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog cools off in the shade after competing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds a dog wearing sunglasses as she watches the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An owner pushes her dog onto a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfing dogs wait for waves with their owners in front of oil platforms during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries his dog down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Rare 'supermoon' eclipse
Sky-watchers marvel at a rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year.
Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution
Protesters mark the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong.
Pope Francis in America
Highlights from Pope Francis' first papal visit to the U.S.
Francis in Philadelphia
Pope Francis visits the city of Philadelphia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.