Pictures | Mon Sep 26, 2016 | 9:35am EDT

Surfer dogs

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog is carried up the beach after competing in the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog waits to catch a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man surfs with his dog during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man carries a dog on his head during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man surfs with his dog during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Two dogs wipe out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man surfs with his dog during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog runs out of the water after surfing in the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
