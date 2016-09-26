Surfer dogs
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog is carried up the beach after competing in the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog waits to catch a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs with his dog during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries a dog on his head during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs with his dog during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs wipe out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs with his dog during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog runs out of the water after surfing in the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
