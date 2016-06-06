Surfing Cape Fear
Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave as rescue workers watch from the shore. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Spectators watch from a clifftop as they watch competition in heavy seas. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian surfer Justen Allport wipes out on a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rescue swimmers brace the neck of Australian surfer Justen Allport with their hands after he wiped out during competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Russell Bierke leaps off his board mid-ride. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A surfer's broken board is retrieved from the ocean. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Riley Laing (L) gets a tow into a wave as a container ships leaves Botany Bay. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Richie Vaculik wipes out on a large wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Evan Faulks catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Richie Vaculik gets a tow into a wave from a jet ski. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
New peacock spider species uncovered
A Sydney scientist has discovered seven new species of the tiny Australian peacock spider - a spectacularly colored, three-millimeter arachnid that dances to...
Horsing around in Appleby
An annual horse fair, which has taken place since the 1600's, is underway in Britain's Appleby.
Raiding the Tiger Temple
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wildlife authorities find tiger cub carcasses frozen and in jars in Thailand's Tiger Temple, as they seize live animals in response to global...
Gaza`s boy Spiderman
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, hopes to break Guinness records with his feats of contortion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.