Surfing dogs
A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wags its tail as it competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wags its tail as it competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs in costume share a board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs in costume share a board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, yawns as he waits to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, yawns as he waits to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, bails on his surfboard while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, bails on his surfboard while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs with two dogs on his board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs with two dogs on his board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs in costume wait to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs in costume wait to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries his dog on his back during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries his dog on his back during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women hold their dogs at the beach during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women hold their dogs at the beach during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Surrogacy in India
India is a leading center for surrogate motherhood.
Hot Air Balloon Championships
Hot air balloons take off during the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil in...
Vanishing glaciers of Peru
Peru is home to 71% of the world’s tropical glaciers.
Palestinian teen wedding
A 15-year-old Palestinian groom marries his 14-year-old bride in a ceremony in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.