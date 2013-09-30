Edition:
Mon Sep 30, 2013

Surfing dogs

<p>A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wags its tail as it competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Two dogs in costume share a board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, yawns as he waits to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, bails on his surfboard while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man surfs with two dogs on his board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Dogs in costume wait to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man carries his dog on his back during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Women hold their dogs at the beach during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

