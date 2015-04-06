Edition:
Surfing to school

Shane Moseley, 13, arrives to meet his friends to surf before school before sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Carlos Price Gracida, 13, (R) checks his watch as he prepares to surf before school with Luke Personius, 12, at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kevin Elliott, 12 (L-R), Sebastian Rodriguez, 13, Kieran Walls, 13, Luke Personius, 12, and Shane Moseley, 13, walk to the beach to surf before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Carlos Price Gracida, 13, walks out of the water after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kieran Walls, 13, surfs with friends before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Luke Personius, 12, waits for a wave as he surfs before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shane Moseley, 13, (L) and Carlos Price Gracida, 13, surf before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Carlos Price Gracida, 13, looks at the ocean after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Carlos Price Gracida, 13, goes surfing before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kevin Elliott, 12, (L) and Carlos Price Gracida, 13, walk up the beach after surfing before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kevin Elliott, 12, (L) uses the outdoor shower in their friend Kieran Walls' (not shown) yard as Shane Moseley, 13, waits for his turn after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(L-R) Carlos Price Gracida, 13, Luke Personius, 12, and Shane Moseley, 13, change for school in their friend Kieran Walls' (not shown) yard after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kevin Elliott, 12, (L-R) Shane Moseley, 13, and Luke Personius, 12, shiver as they wait to use the outdoor shower in their friend Kieran Walls' (not shown) yard after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Matt Walls, 47, (3rd L) prepares waffles for his son and friends, (L-R) Carlos Price Gracida, 13, Kevin Elliott, 12, Luke Personius, 12, and Kieran Walls, 13, after they went surfing at sunrise before school in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Carlos Price Gracida, 13 (L-R), Luke Personius, 12, Kieran Walls, 13, Kevin Elliott, 12, and Shane Moseley, 13, walk to school after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(L-R) Shane Moseley, 13, Kieran Walls, 13, and Luke Personius, 12, sit in class at Hermosa Valley School after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(L-R) Shane Moseley, 13, Kieran Walls, 13, and Luke Personius, 12, sit in class at Hermosa Valley School after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

