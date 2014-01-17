Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 17, 2014 | 2:35pm EST

Surfing USA

<p>Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave as the sun sets off the shores of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave as the sun sets off the shores of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave as the sun sets off the shores of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 8
<p>A surfer heads home after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A surfer heads home after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

A surfer heads home after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 8
<p>People walk bare-footed along the beach in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

People walk bare-footed along the beach in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

People walk bare-footed along the beach in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 8
<p>A lone surfer heads home after surfing past sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A lone surfer heads home after surfing past sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

A lone surfer heads home after surfing past sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 8
<p>Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 8
<p>A surfer comes in from riding the waves off the coast of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A surfer comes in from riding the waves off the coast of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

A surfer comes in from riding the waves off the coast of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 8
<p>A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 8
<p>A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 17, 2014

A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Michelle Obama turns 50

Michelle Obama turns 50

Next Slideshows

Michelle Obama turns 50

Michelle Obama turns 50

First Lady Michelle Obama celebrates her 50th birthday.

Jan 16 2014
Tunneling under London

Tunneling under London

Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in Europe, designed to relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network, has reached the half-way...

Jan 16 2014
Taming of the bull

Taming of the bull

The bull-taming festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal.

Jan 16 2014
Violence in Central African Republic

Violence in Central African Republic

Waves of massacres and reprisals by Muslim and Christian militias have killed hundreds and uprooted nearly a million residents of the Central African Republic.

Jan 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast