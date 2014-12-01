Surreal art

Edition:
A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009
A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, southern Spain, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, southern Spain, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, southern Spain, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2009
A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2011
'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2013
Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2012
A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir

A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2006
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir
An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2012
An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born and Hong Kong-based Simon Birch's solo art exhibition "Hope & Glory" in Hong Kong, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born and Hong Kong-based Simon Birch's solo art exhibition "Hope & Glory" in Hong Kong, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2010
Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born and Hong Kong-based Simon Birch's solo art exhibition "Hope & Glory" in Hong Kong, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2014
A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and a hind by Austrian artist Deborah Sengl during an exhibition at the art gallery Deschler in Berlin, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and a hind by Austrian artist Deborah Sengl during an exhibition at the art gallery Deschler in Berlin, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2008
A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and a hind by Austrian artist Deborah Sengl during an exhibition at the art gallery Deschler in Berlin, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'Martin Luther - I'm standing here' by German artist Ottmar Hoerl, are pictured in the main square in Wittenberg, Germany, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'Martin Luther - I'm standing here' by German artist Ottmar Hoerl, are pictured in the main square in Wittenberg, Germany, August 11, 2010....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 11, 2010
Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'Martin Luther - I'm standing here' by German artist Ottmar Hoerl, are pictured in the main square in Wittenberg, Germany, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2008
A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes in Kingston, south of London, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes in Kingston, south of London, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2008
A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes in Kingston, south of London, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheiros river, one of the two waterways that flow through the middle of Sao Paulo, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheiros river, one of the two waterways that flow through the middle of Sao Paulo, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheiros river, one of the two waterways that flow through the middle of Sao Paulo, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2010
A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass penguins and a stuffed toy polar bear, hangs below the Millennium Bridge in London, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass penguins and a stuffed toy polar bear, hangs below the Millennium Bridge in London, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass penguins and a stuffed toy polar bear, hangs below the Millennium Bridge in London, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small town ouside of Utrecht, Netherlands, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small town ouside of Utrecht, Netherlands, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2010
Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small town ouside of Utrecht, Netherlands, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during an exhibition in Havana, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during an exhibition in Havana, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2009
Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during an exhibition in Havana, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by artist Evan Penny during Art Basel Miami Beach, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by artist Evan Penny during Art Basel Miami Beach, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2007
A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by artist Evan Penny during Art Basel Miami Beach, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2006
Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 03, 2008
A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2012
A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by British artist Antony Gormley called "Asian Field" in Shanghai, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by British artist Antony Gormley called "Asian Field" in Shanghai, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by British artist Antony Gormley called "Asian Field" in Shanghai, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2012
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
