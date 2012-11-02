Edition:
Surrealism of Sandy

<p>The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>People examine the wreckage of boats washed ashore in Great Kills, Staten Island, following Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. </p>

People examine the wreckage of boats washed ashore in Great Kills, Staten Island, following Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012.

<p>Jenna Webb (L), 18, and Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-board down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Jenna Webb (L), 18, and Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-board down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A canoe sits in the lobby of an apartment building in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ingerman </p>

A canoe sits in the lobby of an apartment building in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ingerman

<p>A man sits on a bench in the early morning hours outside the New York Stock Exchange October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A man sits on a bench in the early morning hours outside the New York Stock Exchange October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Joseph Leader, vice president and chief maintenance officer of New York City Transit and Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), stands in a flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines, in lower Manhattan October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Joseph Leader, vice president and chief maintenance officer of New York City Transit and Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), stands in a flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall...more

<p>An MH-65T Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City looks over LaGuardia Airport while it conducts an over flight assessment of New York Boroughs impacted by Hurricane Sandy, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout </p>

An MH-65T Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City looks over LaGuardia Airport while it conducts an over flight assessment of New York Boroughs impacted by Hurricane Sandy, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast...more

<p>An aerial photo shows the John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, grounded in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

An aerial photo shows the John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, grounded in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>People try to charge their mobile devices at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People try to charge their mobile devices at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A grill is seen amongst other debris, caused by damage from Hurricane Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A grill is seen amongst other debris, caused by damage from Hurricane Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Men inspect a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Men inspect a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Troy Bell exits the end of a large plastic pipe that was put in the yard of his brother's home by the flood waters of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

Troy Bell exits the end of a large plastic pipe that was put in the yard of his brother's home by the flood waters of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

<p>A campfire is the only light on the block as people gather around to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A campfire is the only light on the block as people gather around to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A fire hydrant nearly covered with sand washed ashore is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

A fire hydrant nearly covered with sand washed ashore is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

<p>A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed from Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed from Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>The word "ROMNEY" is seen in the sand from an aerial view of the storm damage over the Atlantic Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

The word "ROMNEY" is seen in the sand from an aerial view of the storm damage over the Atlantic Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

<p>A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

