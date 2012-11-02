Surrealism of Sandy
The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People examine the wreckage of boats washed ashore in Great Kills, Staten Island, following Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012.
Jenna Webb (L), 18, and Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-board down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A canoe sits in the lobby of an apartment building in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ingerman
A man sits on a bench in the early morning hours outside the New York Stock Exchange October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joseph Leader, vice president and chief maintenance officer of New York City Transit and Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), stands in a flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall...more
An MH-65T Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City looks over LaGuardia Airport while it conducts an over flight assessment of New York Boroughs impacted by Hurricane Sandy, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast...more
An aerial photo shows the John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, grounded in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People try to charge their mobile devices at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A grill is seen amongst other debris, caused by damage from Hurricane Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Men inspect a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Troy Bell exits the end of a large plastic pipe that was put in the yard of his brother's home by the flood waters of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A campfire is the only light on the block as people gather around to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fire hydrant nearly covered with sand washed ashore is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed from Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The word "ROMNEY" is seen in the sand from an aerial view of the storm damage over the Atlantic Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
