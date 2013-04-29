Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 29, 2013 | 7:00pm EDT

Surrealism of Sandy

<p>An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, April 29, 2013

An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 35
<p>A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 35
<p>Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office</p>

Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office

Monday, April 29, 2013

Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office

Close
3 / 35
<p>Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand, deposited by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy, out of a pool in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand, deposited by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy, out of a pool in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand, deposited by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy, out of a pool in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 35
<p>Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, April 29, 2013

Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
5 / 35
<p>The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, April 29, 2013

The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 35
<p>A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 35
<p>Vehicles are seen submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Vehicles are seen submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, April 29, 2013

Vehicles are seen submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 35
<p>Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-boards down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-boards down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 29, 2013

Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-boards down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 35
<p>Boats that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Keansburg, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Boats that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Keansburg, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

Boats that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Keansburg, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 35
<p>A man walks down Shore Front Parkway surrounded by debris pushed onto the streets by hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man walks down Shore Front Parkway surrounded by debris pushed onto the streets by hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

A man walks down Shore Front Parkway surrounded by debris pushed onto the streets by hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 35
<p>Hurricane Sandy damage is seen on the bay side of Seaside, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen</p>

Hurricane Sandy damage is seen on the bay side of Seaside, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Monday, April 29, 2013

Hurricane Sandy damage is seen on the bay side of Seaside, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Close
12 / 35
<p>An aerial photo shows the John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, grounded in New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An aerial photo shows the John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, grounded in New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, April 29, 2013

An aerial photo shows the John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, grounded in New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 35
<p>People stand on the remains of the infrastructure of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

People stand on the remains of the infrastructure of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, April 29, 2013

People stand on the remains of the infrastructure of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
14 / 35
<p>A yellow dresser rests inside the remnants of a home heavily damaged by Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A yellow dresser rests inside the remnants of a home heavily damaged by Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

A yellow dresser rests inside the remnants of a home heavily damaged by Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 35
<p>An abandoned home is inundated with water at Shinnecock Bay in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An abandoned home is inundated with water at Shinnecock Bay in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

An abandoned home is inundated with water at Shinnecock Bay in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 35
<p>A home damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A home damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

A home damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 35
<p>Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, April 29, 2013

Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
18 / 35
<p>A man looks at a damaged house in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man looks at a damaged house in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, April 29, 2013

A man looks at a damaged house in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 35
<p>Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, April 29, 2013

Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 35
<p>Boats are seen in a yard, where they washed onto shore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Boats are seen in a yard, where they washed onto shore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Monday, April 29, 2013

Boats are seen in a yard, where they washed onto shore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
21 / 35
<p>A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, April 29, 2013

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 35
<p>A vehicle drives down a street flooded by Hurricane Sandy in Patchogue, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A vehicle drives down a street flooded by Hurricane Sandy in Patchogue, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

A vehicle drives down a street flooded by Hurricane Sandy in Patchogue, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 35
<p>A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, April 29, 2013

A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
24 / 35
<p>Escalators to the South Ferry Whitehall St. subway station in the financial district of Manhattan flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/MTA</p>

Escalators to the South Ferry Whitehall St. subway station in the financial district of Manhattan flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/MTA

Monday, April 29, 2013

Escalators to the South Ferry Whitehall St. subway station in the financial district of Manhattan flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/MTA

Close
25 / 35
<p>A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
26 / 35
<p>Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Monday, April 29, 2013

Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
27 / 35
<p>Trent Risley, 11, looks at power lines knocked down by Hurricane Sandy in Scituate, Massachusetts, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Trent Risley, 11, looks at power lines knocked down by Hurricane Sandy in Scituate, Massachusetts, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 29, 2013

Trent Risley, 11, looks at power lines knocked down by Hurricane Sandy in Scituate, Massachusetts, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
28 / 35
<p>Debris from Hurricane Sandy-inflicted damage is seen at a swimming pool in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Debris from Hurricane Sandy-inflicted damage is seen at a swimming pool in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

Debris from Hurricane Sandy-inflicted damage is seen at a swimming pool in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
29 / 35
<p>A home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

A home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
30 / 35
<p>Members of the Neukom family talk in their garage behind a destroyed car amongst sand that had been deposited there by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the Neukom family talk in their garage behind a destroyed car amongst sand that had been deposited there by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

Members of the Neukom family talk in their garage behind a destroyed car amongst sand that had been deposited there by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
31 / 35
<p>An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, April 29, 2013

An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
32 / 35
<p>A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 29, 2013

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
33 / 35
<p>Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 35
<p>A still running water pipe floods the foundation of a home destroyed by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough neighborhood of Oakwood in New York, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A still running water pipe floods the foundation of a home destroyed by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough neighborhood of Oakwood in New York, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 29, 2013

A still running water pipe floods the foundation of a home destroyed by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough neighborhood of Oakwood in New York, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Explosion shakes Prague

Explosion shakes Prague

Next Slideshows

Explosion shakes Prague

Explosion shakes Prague

An explosion in central Prague injures as many as 40 people and neighboring buildings were evacuated.

Apr 29 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

Apr 26 2013
Best in baguette

Best in baguette

More than 200 Parisian bakers compete to see who will win the coveted Best Baguette of Paris prize.

Apr 26 2013
The Bush years

The Bush years

A look back at the presidency of George W. Bush.

Apr 25 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast