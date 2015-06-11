Survival games
A participant of a "survival game" and a former Japanese Self Defense Force personnel, poses for pictures with his air gun at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. The young Japanese, armed not with real weapons but air guns that shoot plastic...more
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a Pikachu head protector holds his air gun during his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" wait for the start of their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" puts on a protective face mask before his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" practices shooting her air gun at a shooting range at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" shows his air gun under his favorite animation character patch (top) which also reads, "package direct from battlefield" at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" holding their air guns maneuver during their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" raising their hands high yell "hit" as they are shot by plastic pellets during their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a camera on his head prepares before his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a face mask holds his air gun as he maneuvers during his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Next Slideshows
Please touch the artwork
Pieces of art that invite interaction.
Putin and the Pope
Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged gifts with Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City.
Almost human animals
Creatures behaving in human-like ways.
Winning a dream wedding
Seven gay couples from China are married in a group wedding in California after winning an online contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.