Suspected North Korean rocket washes ashore
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Japan on Thursday began to examine the...more
The inside of the suspected rocket is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The red, white and blue item, believed to be half of the nose cone designed to protect the rocket's payload, was found on a beach in western Japan last...more
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. "We will analyse the materials and the level of technology used," a Japanese Ministry of Defence official said after the part was delivered by truck to the...more
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The February launch, which North Korea said put a satellite into orbit hundreds of kilometres above Earth, came just weeks after Pyongyang carried out a nuclear...more
A component of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Concern that North Korea is getting closer to perfecting its ballistic missile technology heightened on Wednesday after it fired what appeared to be two...more
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The inside of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Japan Self-Defense Forces carry an object as it is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
