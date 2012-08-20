Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 20, 2012 | 8:20am EDT

Suspended death sentence for Gu Kailai

<p>Gu Kailai (front, C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. A Chinese court sentenced Gu to death on Monday but suspended her execution, ending one chapter in a scandal that has shaken the ruling Communist Party ahead of a leadership transition later this year. The sentence means Gu is likely to face life in jail for murdering British businessman Neil Heywood last year, provided she does not commit offences in the next two years. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Gu Kailai (front, C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. A Chinese court sentenced Gu to death...more

Monday, August 20, 2012

Gu Kailai (front, C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. A Chinese court sentenced Gu to death on Monday but suspended her execution, ending one chapter in a scandal that has shaken the ruling Communist Party ahead of a leadership transition later this year. The sentence means Gu is likely to face life in jail for murdering British businessman Neil Heywood last year, provided she does not commit offences in the next two years. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>Gu Kailai (C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, stands at the defendant's dock during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Gu Kailai (C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, stands at the defendant's dock during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, August 20, 2012

Gu Kailai (C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, stands at the defendant's dock during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>Gu Kailai (L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and her family aide Zhang Xiaojun (R) stand in the defendant's docks during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Gu Kailai (L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and her family aide Zhang Xiaojun (R) stand in the defendant's docks during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, August 20, 2012

Gu Kailai (L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and her family aide Zhang Xiaojun (R) stand in the defendant's docks during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>A combination of two photographs shows British businessman Neil Heywood (L) at an Aston Martin dealership in Beijing, May 26, 2010, and Gu Kailai, wife of China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (not pictured), at a mourning held for her father-in-law Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing January 17, 2007. China will try Gu on charges of murdering Heywood, state media said on July 26, 2012 in the latest turn in a scandal that has rocked the government in Beijing and could bring Gu the death penalty. REUTERS/Stringer/Files (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA</p>

A combination of two photographs shows British businessman Neil Heywood (L) at an Aston Martin dealership in Beijing, May 26, 2010, and Gu Kailai, wife of China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (not pictured), at a...more

Monday, August 20, 2012

A combination of two photographs shows British businessman Neil Heywood (L) at an Aston Martin dealership in Beijing, May 26, 2010, and Gu Kailai, wife of China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (not pictured), at a mourning held for her father-in-law Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing January 17, 2007. China will try Gu on charges of murdering Heywood, state media said on July 26, 2012 in the latest turn in a scandal that has rocked the government in Beijing and could bring Gu the death penalty. REUTERS/Stringer/Files (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

<p>He Zhengsheng (C), the lawyer for the family of British murder victim Neil Heywood, is surrounded by reporters as he leaves the Intermediate People's Court in Hefei, Anhui Province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

He Zhengsheng (C), the lawyer for the family of British murder victim Neil Heywood, is surrounded by reporters as he leaves the Intermediate People's Court in Hefei, Anhui Province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 20, 2012

He Zhengsheng (C), the lawyer for the family of British murder victim Neil Heywood, is surrounded by reporters as he leaves the Intermediate People's Court in Hefei, Anhui Province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Gu Kailai (2nd L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and Zhang Xiaojun (2nd R), are escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Gu Kailai (2nd L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and Zhang Xiaojun (2nd R), are escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, August 20, 2012

Gu Kailai (2nd L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and Zhang Xiaojun (2nd R), are escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>Gu Kailai (front, C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Gu Kailai (front, C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, August 20, 2012

Gu Kailai (front, C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>Zhang Xiaojun, Gu Kailai's aide, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Zhang Xiaojun, Gu Kailai's aide, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, August 20, 2012

Zhang Xiaojun, Gu Kailai's aide, attends a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>A woman watches a CCTV video showing Gu Kailai being escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court, on a laptop in Beijing August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A woman watches a CCTV video showing Gu Kailai being escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court, on a laptop in Beijing August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, August 20, 2012

A woman watches a CCTV video showing Gu Kailai being escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court, on a laptop in Beijing August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A court spectator is surrounded by media reporters after coming out from the Hefei Intermediate People's Court after Gu Kailai was tried for murder, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 9, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

A court spectator is surrounded by media reporters after coming out from the Hefei Intermediate People's Court after Gu Kailai was tried for murder, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 9, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Monday, August 20, 2012

A court spectator is surrounded by media reporters after coming out from the Hefei Intermediate People's Court after Gu Kailai was tried for murder, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 9, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>British diplomats head for the courthouse in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei August 9, 2012, shortly before the start of the murder trial of Gu Kailai, wife of disgraced Chinese Communist Party boss Bo Xilai. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

British diplomats head for the courthouse in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei August 9, 2012, shortly before the start of the murder trial of Gu Kailai, wife of disgraced Chinese Communist Party boss Bo Xilai. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, August 20, 2012

British diplomats head for the courthouse in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei August 9, 2012, shortly before the start of the murder trial of Gu Kailai, wife of disgraced Chinese Communist Party boss Bo Xilai. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Plainclothes police shove a protester into a van and attempt to block the media with umbrellas outside a courthouse, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 10, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

Plainclothes police shove a protester into a van and attempt to block the media with umbrellas outside a courthouse, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 10, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Monday, August 20, 2012

Plainclothes police shove a protester into a van and attempt to block the media with umbrellas outside a courthouse, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 10, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>Security guards stand at the entrance of Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where the Gu Kailai trial will be held on Thursday in Hefei, Anhui Province August 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

Security guards stand at the entrance of Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where the Gu Kailai trial will be held on Thursday in Hefei, Anhui Province August 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Monday, August 20, 2012

Security guards stand at the entrance of Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where the Gu Kailai trial will be held on Thursday in Hefei, Anhui Province August 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (R) and his wife Gu Kailai pose for group photos at a mourning held for his father Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing in this January 17, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (R) and his wife Gu Kailai pose for group photos at a mourning held for his father Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing in this January 17, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 20, 2012

China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (R) and his wife Gu Kailai pose for group photos at a mourning held for his father Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing in this January 17, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (R) and his wife Gu Kailai attend a mourning held for his father Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing in this photo January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kyodo/China Foto Press</p>

China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (R) and his wife Gu Kailai attend a mourning held for his father Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing in this photo January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kyodo/China Foto Press

Monday, August 20, 2012

China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (R) and his wife Gu Kailai attend a mourning held for his father Bo Yibo, former vice-chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing in this photo January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kyodo/China Foto Press

