Swan Upping ceremony

<p>The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (2L) and other Swan Uppers inspect swans and cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the ceremony. The five-day census of the swan population dates back to the twelfth century when the Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber is photographed as he lifts a swan during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A cygnet is lifted for inspection by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A cygnet if lifted for inspection by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (C) lifts up a cygnet to another of the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The Queen's Swan Uppers prepare to leave Shepperton Lock for the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A swan and cygnets swim away from the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A swan and cygnet are released by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (L) and the Queen's Swan Uppers look for swans and their cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

