Swan Upping ceremony
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (2L) and other Swan Uppers inspect swans and cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. Young cygnets are counted and swans...more
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (2L) and other Swan Uppers inspect swans and cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the ceremony. The five-day census of the swan population dates back to the twelfth century when the Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber is photographed as he lifts a swan during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber is photographed as he lifts a swan during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A cygnet is lifted for inspection by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A cygnet is lifted for inspection by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A cygnet if lifted for inspection by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A cygnet if lifted for inspection by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (C) lifts up a cygnet to another of the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor more
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (C) lifts up a cygnet to another of the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Uppers prepare to leave Shepperton Lock for the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Uppers prepare to leave Shepperton Lock for the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan and cygnets swim away from the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan and cygnets swim away from the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan and cygnet are released by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan and cygnet are released by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (L) and the Queen's Swan Uppers look for swans and their cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke...more
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (L) and the Queen's Swan Uppers look for swans and their cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
Ramadan in detention
Stateless Rohingya Muslims fast and pray in a Thai immigrant detention center.
Faith healing for addicts
The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.
Window framed
A story can be told by a glimpse through glass.
A veteran's debt
Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.