Pictures | Tue Jan 20, 2015

Swasthani Brata Katha festival

Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man holds the holy Swasthani Brata Katha as he recites verses from the book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman carrying her child walks along the premises of Pashupatinath temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu women sit around fires as they keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees return after taking a holy bath at the Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

