Swasthani Brata Katha festival
Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man holds the holy Swasthani Brata Katha as he recites verses from the book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman carrying her child walks along the premises of Pashupatinath temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu women sit around fires as they keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees return after taking a holy bath at the Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Icy dip for Epiphany
Orthodox believers mark Epiphany by immersing themselves in water.
Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen
Images from the battle against Al Qaeda in Yemen.
Seattle's tent cities
Seattle currently has six authorized homeless camps which are required to move every few months.
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.