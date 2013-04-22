Edition:
SWAT training

<p>Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A candidate from a law enforcement agency in Utah takes part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

