Swedish ski resort hosts refugees
A refugee takes a selfie at the front of his camp at a hotel touted as the world's most northerly ski resort in Riksgransen, Sweden, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee children clear the snow at the front of their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee girl looks outside of her camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees use smartphones in the lobby of their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee walks to his camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Chief assistants, refugees Wela al-Sumari (L to R), Ali Husein, Mogdad Ajad and Wacl al-Shater, pose for a picture in kitchen in their camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Assistant teacher, refugee Obaid Nasir Ahmad, works in a class December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees disembark and make their way to a camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A message for refugees is seen in the lobby of their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee women sit in the lobby of their camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees leave a supermarket to walk to their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee clears snow at the entrance of a camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee children attend class in a camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee checks his smartphone in his camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Koran is pictured in a makeshift mosque in a refugee camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees arrive at their camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee looks on in the lobby of his camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Syrian refugee with her children sits in the lobby of her camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees are seen in a dining room December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A view of a train station, near a refugee camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees walk to their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee Wacl al-Shater shows a picture of his family in Syria in the kitchen December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Assistant teacher, refugee Obaid Nasir Ahmad, works in a classroom December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees disembark and make their way to a camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees are seen at a dining room December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee uses a smartphone in the lobby December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees are seen in a dining room December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees walk to their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Next Slideshows
The third Democratic debate
Syria, Islamic State and national security dominate the third Democrat debate in New Hampshire.
Guns up in Utah
Inside the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store.
Pictures of the year: Syria
Images from the conflict in Syria in 2015.
Forever remembering the Paris attacks
The city of Paris works to archive the notes, poems and messages of support left by the public after the Paris attacks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.