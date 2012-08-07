Swimming in sync
Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spit water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012....more
Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spit water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Canada's Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon and Elise Marcotte perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne...more
Mary Killman and Mariya Koroleva of the U.S. perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of the full eight-person China synchronised swimming team train before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Greece's Evangelia Platanioti and Despoina Solomou are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva...more
The British synchronised swimming team trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
France's Sara Labrousse and Chloe Willhelm perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
South Korea's Park Hyun-ha and Park Hyun-sun perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
South Korea's Park Hyun-ha and Park Hyun-sun are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Spain's Ona Carbonell Ballestero and Andrea Fuentes Fache perform their routine in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael...more
The Chinese synchronised swimming team trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain's Ona Carbonell Ballestero and Andrea Fuentes Fache perform to win the silver medal in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Canada's Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon and Elise Marcotte perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Canada's Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon and Elise Marcotte perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
France's Sara Labrousse and Chloe Willhelm perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Brazil's Nayara Figueira and Lara Teixeira perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Chisa Kobayashi perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's Huang Xuechen and Liu Ou perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
