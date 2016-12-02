Swimming with horses
A handler swims with a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A horse from the Garrison Savannah is hit by a wave as it baths in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A handler swims with a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A handler swims with a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Handlers swim with horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A handler swims with a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Handlers bath horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Handlers swim with horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Handlers bath horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Handlers bath horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Handlers swim with horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Handlers playfully race as they swim with horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A handler prepares to bath a horse from the Garrison Savannah Racetrack in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
