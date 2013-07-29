Swiss train collision
Police officers and rescue workers are pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Police officers and rescue workers are pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss rescue workers wheel a wounded person on a stretcher after two regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss rescue workers wheel a wounded person on a stretcher after two regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A rescue worker is pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A rescue worker is pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A photographer takes pictures after two Swiss regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A photographer takes pictures after two Swiss regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A view of the scene where two Swiss regional trains collided head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A view of the scene where two Swiss regional trains collided head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A rescue worker stands near two Swiss regional trains after a head-on collision near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A rescue worker stands near two Swiss regional trains after a head-on collision near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) staff inspect the rails after removing carriages at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) staff inspect the rails after removing carriages at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
Lumberjack World Championships
Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Bloody protests in Egypt
Dozens of supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi were killed by security forces during protests over the weekend.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.