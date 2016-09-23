Switzerland's Next Top Cheese
Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards competition in Le Sentier, Switzerland September 23, 2016. One hundred and forty-two experts have to choose the best out of 777 cheeses from 353 producers competing in 28 categories....more
Judges inspect a piece of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards competition. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A married couple is displayed on a pile of cheeses in the "Specialty" category during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Judges inspect a piece of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge scrapes melted Raclette cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge smells a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Pieces of Sbrinz cheese are displayed during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Judges inspect pieces of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge inspects a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Judges inspect a piece of Vacherin cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge cuts a slice of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge inspects a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Maze of mirrors
Inside the kaleidoscopic installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin at the Copeland Park in south London.
Cheers to Oktoberfest
A little rain set the mood for a heavy pour at the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich, the world's largest, rowdiest and most famous beer festival.
Who can spit a pacifier furthest?
Winners and losers at the Pacifier Spitting World Championships in Frankfurt.
Three bachelors and a baby
Japanese bachelors looking for love can now learn child-rearing skills to boost their chances of finding a partner.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.