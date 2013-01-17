Sworn virgin
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, is pictured at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. Burrnesha are Albanian women who took a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, strongly patriarchal communities where...more
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, is pictured at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. Burrnesha are Albanian women who took a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, strongly patriarchal communities where women were typically treated as property. Rakipi, 59, one of the few remaining Burrnesha, said she became a sworn virgin at seventeen because she always felt like a boy. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shows a picture of herself when she was sixteen, inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shows a picture of herself when she was sixteen, inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, plays a pipe at her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, plays a pipe at her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the dust from a souvenir inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the dust from a souvenir inside her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, poses for a picture at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, poses for a picture at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, paints at the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, paints at the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, smokes on the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, smokes on the balcony of her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the grave of her father Meto, and grandmother Vruska, at a cemetery in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, cleans the grave of her father Meto, and grandmother Vruska, at a cemetery in Durres January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, walks on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, walks on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a woman on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a woman on a street in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a friend at a coffee shop in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, talks with a friend at a coffee shop in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shares a toast with friends at a pub in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Diana Rakipi (R), a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, shares a toast with friends at a pub in Durres January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Next Slideshows
Detroit auto show
A lineup of new cars are revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
No Pants Subway Ride
Commuters show off their underwear during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City and New York City.
Inauguration dress rehearsal
Actors portray President Obama, the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden during a dress rehearsal ahead of the January 21 presidential inauguration.
Kate's official portrait
The first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.