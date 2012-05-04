Sydney Fashion Week
Models wait to be photographed after a show by designer Lisa Ho at Sydney Fashion Week in the New South Wales Art Gallery, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A model presents a creation of the Toi Et Moi design house during Sydney Fashion Week, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by designer Lisa Ho as part of her show at Sydney Fashion Week in the New South Wales Art Gallery, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A model presents a creation at the Bec & Bridge show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Lights reflecting in a glass display case frame a model as she presents a creation by designers Aje at their show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A model waits backstage during the Toi Et Moi design house's show at Sydney Fashion Week, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by designer Gary Bigeni as part of his show at the Sydney Fashion Week, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A model presents a creation by designer Lisa Marie as part of her show at the Sydney Fashion Week, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A girl sings at the begining of the Toi Et Moi design house's show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Bec & Bridge show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Fashion models huddle together as they wait for artist Craig Costello, also known as KR, of the United States to produce an installation on a Sydney street, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A model presents a creation by designers Aje at their show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Models present creations at the Bec & Bridge show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation of the Toi Et Moi design house during Sydney Fashion Week, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A member of the audience takes a photo of models presenting creations by designer Lisa Marie as part of her show at the Sydney Fashion Week, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A model gets her makeup done backstage during the Toi Et Moi design house's show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Bec & Bridge show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Talulah design house's show during Sydney Fashion Week, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by designer Lisa Marie as part of her show at the Sydney Fashion Week, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A makeup artist works on a model backstage during the Toi Et Moi design house's show at Sydney Fashion Week, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
