Sydney in lights
A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children have their picture taken in front of an 'I Love You' installation. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People take pictures of a design projected onto the Museum of Contemporary Art. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy pushes himself into an illuminated sculpture on the opening night. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Visitors to the annual Vivid Sydney light festival stand beneath a moving spotlight show projected into the sky. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lights are projected onto a tree in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light'. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An indigenous Australian design is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family poses for a picture within a giant picture frame in front of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An image of an indigenous Australian man is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A giant lantern in the shape of a rhinoceros sits among grasses during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children observe a giant lantern in the shape of an Asian Elephant during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A giant lantern in the shape of an endangered corroboree frog sits against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A lantern in the shape of a chameleon lizard features among Taronga Zoo's inaugural contributions to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Giraffes peer out of their enclosure during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An animated film featuring a lizard and a witch on floating islands is projected onto Sydney's Customs House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A light show projects onto a couple in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Nihar Janga and Jairam Hathwar battle 25 rounds to become co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Buckingham Palace garden party
Britain's royal family host a party on the grounds of their London residence.
New York pets
From tortoises to goats to rats, a look at the pets of Manhattan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.