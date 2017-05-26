Edition:
Sydney's festival of lights

Boats and ferries streak across Sydney Harbour in this long exposure image taken from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of Sydney's Vivid festival of light and sound in Australia, May 26, 2017.

Boats and ferries streak across Sydney Harbour in this long exposure image taken from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of Sydney's Vivid festival of light and sound in Australia, May 26, 2017. Bridgeclimb Sydney/Handout via...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Boats and ferries streak across Sydney Harbour in this long exposure image taken from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of Sydney's Vivid festival of light and sound in Australia, May 26, 2017. Bridgeclimb Sydney/Handout via REUTERS
Members of the public watch as the Sydney Opera House is illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound in Australia.

Members of the public watch as the Sydney Opera House is illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Members of the public watch as the Sydney Opera House is illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Visitors to first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound wear illuminated novelty sunglasses alongside the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Visitors to first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound wear illuminated novelty sunglasses alongside the Sydney Harbour Bridge. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Visitors to first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound wear illuminated novelty sunglasses alongside the Sydney Harbour Bridge. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An illuminated sign lights a rock wall among visitors on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show.

An illuminated sign lights a rock wall among visitors on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
An illuminated sign lights a rock wall among visitors on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A giant illuminated waratah flower sits alongside the Sydney Opera House.

A giant illuminated waratah flower sits alongside the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A giant illuminated waratah flower sits alongside the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boat bearing a sign passes in front of members of the public watching the Sydney Opera House being illuminated.

A boat bearing a sign passes in front of members of the public watching the Sydney Opera House being illuminated. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A boat bearing a sign passes in front of members of the public watching the Sydney Opera House being illuminated. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman takes a picture alongside the illuminated Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound.

A woman takes a picture alongside the illuminated Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A woman takes a picture alongside the illuminated Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Giant illuminated sunflowers line the foreshore of Sydney harbour alongside the Sydney Opera House.

Giant illuminated sunflowers line the foreshore of Sydney harbour alongside the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Giant illuminated sunflowers line the foreshore of Sydney harbour alongside the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Museum of Contemporary Art is illuminated as the canvas for projected light on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show.

The Museum of Contemporary Art is illuminated as the canvas for projected light on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The Museum of Contemporary Art is illuminated as the canvas for projected light on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Sydney Opera House and boat are reflected in a window as they are illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound.

The Sydney Opera House and boat are reflected in a window as they are illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
The Sydney Opera House and boat are reflected in a window as they are illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound. REUTERS/Jason Reed
