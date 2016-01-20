Sympathy for the devil
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, puts on protective gear under his costume as he gets dressed as Jarramplas during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Revellers prepare to throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern...more
People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana...more
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Revellers carry turnips to throw at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern...more
A drawing of the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, is seen on a wall during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016....more
Turnips are seen next to boarded-up houses during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
A house is partially covered with a net seen during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Turnips are seen next to a protected window during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, celebrates with revellers after enduring getting hit by turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A window is protected from flying turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Jarramplas Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, and his sister Laura place a statue of Saint Sebastian at the altar during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women and children in traditional attire take part in a mass during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
The hottest year ever
2015 was the hottest year on record.
Marking the Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.
Bizarre buildings
Unusual buildings and homes around the world.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Anthony, patron saint of animals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.