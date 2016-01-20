Edition:
Sympathy for the devil

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not known, various theories exist linking it to the mythological punishment of Caco by Hercules; a relation to ceremonies celebrated by the American Indians that were seen by the first conquerors; or to a cattle thief being ridiculed and expelled by his village neighbors. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not known, various theories exist linking it to the mythological punishment of Caco by Hercules; a relation to ceremonies celebrated by the American Indians that were seen by the first conquerors; or to a cattle thief being ridiculed and expelled by his village neighbors. REUTERS/Susana Vera
1 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
2 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
3 / 23
Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, puts on protective gear under his costume as he gets dressed as Jarramplas during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, puts on protective gear under his costume as he gets dressed as Jarramplas during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
4 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
5 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
6 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
7 / 23
Revellers prepare to throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers prepare to throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
8 / 23
People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
9 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
10 / 23
Revellers carry turnips to throw at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers carry turnips to throw at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
11 / 23
A drawing of the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, is seen on a wall during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A drawing of the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, is seen on a wall during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
12 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
13 / 23
People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
14 / 23
Turnips are seen next to boarded-up houses during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Turnips are seen next to boarded-up houses during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
15 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
16 / 23
A house is partially covered with a net seen during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A house is partially covered with a net seen during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
17 / 23
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
18 / 23
Turnips are seen next to a protected window during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Turnips are seen next to a protected window during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
19 / 23
Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, celebrates with revellers after enduring getting hit by turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, celebrates with revellers after enduring getting hit by turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
20 / 23
A window is protected from flying turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A window is protected from flying turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
21 / 23
Jarramplas Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, and his sister Laura place a statue of Saint Sebastian at the altar during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Jarramplas Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, and his sister Laura place a statue of Saint Sebastian at the altar during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
22 / 23
Women and children in traditional attire take part in a mass during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Women and children in traditional attire take part in a mass during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
23 / 23
