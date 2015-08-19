Syria and Iraq's antiquities
Tourists take pictures at the ancient Palmyra theater in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. Islamic State militants beheaded an antiquities scholar in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra and hung his body on a column in a main square of...more
Recovered artifacts are seen at the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad July 15, 2015. The U.S. handed back to Iraq antiquities it said it had seized in a raid on Islamic State fighters in Syria, saying the haul was proof the militants were funding...more
Residents walk near a military truck that belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near the historical city of Palmyra May 19, 2015. IS, whose insurgents control swathes of Syria and Iraq, captured Palmyra in central Syria from...more
Recovered artifacts are seen at the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad July 15, 2015. Syrian state antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim said the family of Khaled Asaad had informed him that the 82-year-old scholar who worked for over 50 years as head...more
Tourists ride camels in the historical city of Palmyra, September 30, 2010. Khaled Asaad had been detained and interrogated for over a month by the ultra-radical Sunni Muslim militants, he told Reuters. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Recovered coins are seen at the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad July 15, 2015. "Just imagine that such a scholar who gave such memorable services to the place and to history would be beheaded ... and his corpse still hanging from one of the...more
Tourists walk in the historical city of Palmyra, September 30, 2010. Abdulkarim said Asaad was known for several scholarly works published in international archaeological journals on Palmyra, which in antiquity flourished as an important trading hub...more
A Japanese tourist stands near a statue carved in an image of a lady at the museum in Palmrya city October 17, 2009. Asaad also worked over the past few decades with U.S., French, German and Swiss archeological missions on excavations and research in...more
Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. Bosra's historic sites include an ancient citadel built around a 2nd century Roman...more
Recovered artifacts are seen at the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man rides a motorcycle with a child in the historical city of Palmyra, September 30, 2010. Before the city's capture by Islamic State, Syrian officials said they moved hundreds of ancient statues to safe locations out of concern they would be...more
A view is seen of ancient Assyrian human-headed winged bull statues at the Iraqi National museum in Baghdad, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Camels are seen in front of the Temple of Bel at the historical city of Palmyra October 22, 2010. In June, Islamic State did blow up two ancient shrines in Palmyra that were not part of its Roman-era structures but which the militants regarded as...more
A mummy is pictured inside the museum of Palmyra in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view of the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Tourists look at a statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of peace and war, in the museum of Palmyra in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. Reuters/Omar Sanadiki
A general view of Palmyra's famous graves pictured in the historical city of Palmyra May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A road sign is pictured in Palmyra city May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
An Assyrian relief is seen displayed at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Visitors enter the ancient city of Babylon, once home to the fabled Hanging Gardens, near Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A girl runs along an archaeological site, which displaced families are using as shelters, in the southern countryside of Idlib February 5, 2015. According to the residents, they are using ancient underground caves and archaeological structures as...more
An Assyrian relief is seen displayed at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows part of Aleppo's ancient citadel as seen from a rebel-held area in Aleppo, Syria July 12, 2015. A section of the wall of the ancient citadel in Aleppo was destroyed by an explosion in a tunnel under the city, state media and activists...more
People look at ancient Assyrian human-headed winged bull statues at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
