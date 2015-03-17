Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 16, 2015 | 11:00pm EDT

Syria: Chronology of a conflict

A man throws a rock at a passing tank in a location given as Deraa on April 25, 2011, in this still image from an amateur video. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A man throws a rock at a passing tank in a location given as Deraa on April 25, 2011, in this still image from an amateur video. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2011
A man throws a rock at a passing tank in a location given as Deraa on April 25, 2011, in this still image from an amateur video. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 83
Protesters tear down a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jubar, Damascus, in this still image taken from amateur video uploaded April 16, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters is unable to independently verify the content of the video from which this still image was taken. REUTERS/Social Media Website

Protesters tear down a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jubar, Damascus, in this still image taken from amateur video uploaded April 16, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters is unable to independently verify the content of the video from which...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2011
Protesters tear down a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jubar, Damascus, in this still image taken from amateur video uploaded April 16, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters is unable to independently verify the content of the video from which this still image was taken. REUTERS/Social Media Website
Close
2 / 83
A still image from amateur video posted on a social media website purportedly shows Syrian security forces dragging the body of an anti-government protester along a street in a location posted as Deraa April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image from amateur video posted on a social media website purportedly shows Syrian security forces dragging the body of an anti-government protester along a street in a location posted as Deraa April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social Media Website via...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2011
A still image from amateur video posted on a social media website purportedly shows Syrian security forces dragging the body of an anti-government protester along a street in a location posted as Deraa April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 83
This still image from video shows crowds of mourners carrying a coffin during funerals of protesters killed in earlier clashes in Deraa March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

This still image from video shows crowds of mourners carrying a coffin during funerals of protesters killed in earlier clashes in Deraa March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2011
This still image from video shows crowds of mourners carrying a coffin during funerals of protesters killed in earlier clashes in Deraa March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 83
Syrian soldiers on an armored military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian soldiers on an armored military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2012
Syrian soldiers on an armored military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Close
5 / 83
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2012
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 83
Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2012
Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 83
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Yabroud near Damascus January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Yabroud near Damascus January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2012
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Yabroud near Damascus January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Close
8 / 83
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2012
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
Close
9 / 83
A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2012
A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Close
10 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
11 / 83
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 83
People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2012
People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Close
13 / 83
Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2012
Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Close
14 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 83
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Close
17 / 83
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters in Aleppo city, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters in Aleppo city, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2012
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters in Aleppo city, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
18 / 83
A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/ Zain Karam

A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/ Zain Karam

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/ Zain Karam
Close
19 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2012
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 83
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2012
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Close
21 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate in this October 28, 2012 file photo. Picture taken October 28, 2012 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/Files (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 08 OF 25 FOR PACKAGE 'HAREM - STREET FIGHTING' SEARCH 'HAREM' FOR ALL IMAGES

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate in this October 28, 2012 file photo. Picture taken October 28, 2012 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/Files (SYRIA - Tags:...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2012
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate in this October 28, 2012 file photo. Picture taken October 28, 2012 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/Files (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 08 OF 25 FOR PACKAGE 'HAREM - STREET FIGHTING' SEARCH 'HAREM' FOR ALL IMAGES
Close
23 / 83
Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
24 / 83
A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
25 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
26 / 83
A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2012
A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
27 / 83
A tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is set on fire during what activists said were clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army, in the main south highway near Damascus, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dimashkia

A tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is set on fire during what activists said were clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army, in the main south highway near Damascus, March 19, 2013. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2013
A tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is set on fire during what activists said were clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army, in the main south highway near Damascus, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dimashkia
Close
28 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
29 / 83
Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2012
Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
30 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right dies soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right dies soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right dies soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
31 / 83
An internally displaced child looks on as others watch cartoons in a classroom of a school in Kafranbel in Idlib province January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

An internally displaced child looks on as others watch cartoons in a classroom of a school in Kafranbel in Idlib province January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2013
An internally displaced child looks on as others watch cartoons in a classroom of a school in Kafranbel in Idlib province January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Close
32 / 83
A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2012
A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Close
33 / 83
Children warm themselves around burning garbage in Aleppo January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Children warm themselves around burning garbage in Aleppo January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Children warm themselves around burning garbage in Aleppo January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
34 / 83
Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2012
Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
35 / 83
A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus November 21, 2012. The charity concert was held to help displaced Syrians by collecting winter clothes in exchange for tickets for the concert. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus November 21, 2012. The charity concert was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2012
A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus November 21, 2012. The charity concert was held to help displaced Syrians by collecting winter clothes in exchange for tickets for the concert. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
36 / 83
A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2013
A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
37 / 83
A man walks in front of a burning building after a Syrian Air force air strike in Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man walks in front of a burning building after a Syrian Air force air strike in Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2013
A man walks in front of a burning building after a Syrian Air force air strike in Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
38 / 83
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus July 13, 2013. The air raid was part of al-Assad's campaign to secure the Duma area from rebels, according to the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus July 13, 2013. The air raid was part of al-Assad's campaign to secure the Duma...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2013
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus July 13, 2013. The air raid was part of al-Assad's campaign to secure the Duma area from rebels, according to the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
39 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a sofa as he watches television and surveillance monitors inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a sofa as he watches television and surveillance monitors inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a sofa as he watches television and surveillance monitors inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
40 / 83
A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
41 / 83
A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2013
A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Close
42 / 83
Smoke rises after what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Smoke rises after what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
Smoke rises after what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Close
43 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are set on fire to provide cover from the snipers. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are set on fire to provide cover from the snipers. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
Close
44 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
45 / 83
The mother of a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, mourns during his funeral in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The mother of a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, mourns during his funeral in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2012
The mother of a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, mourns during his funeral in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
46 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Close
47 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
48 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
49 / 83
Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2013
Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
50 / 83
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2013
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
51 / 83
A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Close
52 / 83
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
53 / 83
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Close
54 / 83
A girl looks on as she sits with other Syrian refugees fleeing violence on a Jordanian army vehicle, after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ramtha, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A girl looks on as she sits with other Syrian refugees fleeing violence on a Jordanian army vehicle, after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ramtha, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2012
A girl looks on as she sits with other Syrian refugees fleeing violence on a Jordanian army vehicle, after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ramtha, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
55 / 83
A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers during fighting with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers during fighting with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2012
A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers during fighting with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
56 / 83
Children walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Children walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2013
Children walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
57 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from snipers on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from snipers on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from snipers on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Close
58 / 83
A boy drinks water from a burst water pipe in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A boy drinks water from a burst water pipe in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2013
A boy drinks water from a burst water pipe in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
59 / 83
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2013
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
60 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters stand behind sandbags in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. A sentence (first line on top) on the wall reads, "The way to heaven is behind this wall ". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Free Syrian Army fighters stand behind sandbags in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. A sentence (first line on top) on the wall reads, "The way to heaven is behind this wall ". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters stand behind sandbags in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. A sentence (first line on top) on the wall reads, "The way to heaven is behind this wall ". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
61 / 83
A Free Syrian Army tank drives on al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

A Free Syrian Army tank drives on al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2013
A Free Syrian Army tank drives on al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Close
62 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter grabs a weapon in a safe house at Saif al-Dawla district in Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

A Free Syrian Army fighter grabs a weapon in a safe house at Saif al-Dawla district in Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter grabs a weapon in a safe house at Saif al-Dawla district in Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Close
63 / 83
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood, October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood, October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2013
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood, October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
Close
64 / 83
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Close
65 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters launch locally made rockets in Deir al-Zor, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters launch locally made rockets in Deir al-Zor, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters launch locally made rockets in Deir al-Zor, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
66 / 83
A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SOCIETY)

A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SOCIETY)

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SOCIETY)
Close
67 / 83
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian operations in Syria, but aid workers doubt it has the punch to make Damascus grant access and let stuck convoys deliver vital supplies. The resolution called for the immediate lifting of sieges in specific towns and cities around the country, including Yarmouk. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian operations in Syria, but aid workers doubt it has the punch to make Damascus grant access and let stuck convoys deliver vital supplies. The resolution called for the immediate lifting of sieges in specific towns and cities around the country, including Yarmouk. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout
Close
68 / 83
An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
69 / 83
Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
70 / 83
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighborhood in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighborhood in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 28, 2014
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighborhood in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Close
71 / 83
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 23, 2014
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
72 / 83
Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
73 / 83
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
74 / 83
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
75 / 83
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
76 / 83
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
77 / 83
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
78 / 83
A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
79 / 83
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
80 / 83
Locals inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Locals inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
Locals inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
81 / 83
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
82 / 83
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
83 / 83
View Again
View Next
Crimea's year under Russia

Crimea's year under Russia

Next Slideshows

Crimea's year under Russia

Crimea's year under Russia

Crimea marks the first anniversary of Russia's annexation.

Mar 16 2015
Don't look down

Don't look down

Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) was built at about 330 ft above the gorge of Los...

Mar 16 2015
Interrogating Islamic State captives

Interrogating Islamic State captives

The Kurdish People's Protection Units said two Islamic State fighters were caught during clashes in Tel Hamis, Syria, two weeks ago.

Mar 16 2015
Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Close to a million demonstrators marched to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices, corruption and to call for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff.

Mar 16 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast