Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 14, 2014 | 8:05pm EST

Syria images win World Press award

<p>A Syrian rebel reacts after he is hit by an army sniper while preparing to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Syrian rebel reacts after he is hit by an army sniper while preparing to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 14, 2014

A Syrian rebel reacts after he is hit by an army sniper while preparing to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 11
<p>A Syrian rebel (L), who is also shot, helps evacuate his comrade after the group is hit by sniper fire as they prepared to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Syrian rebel (L), who is also shot, helps evacuate his comrade after the group is hit by sniper fire as they prepared to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran...more

Friday, February 14, 2014

A Syrian rebel (L), who is also shot, helps evacuate his comrade after the group is hit by sniper fire as they prepared to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 11
<p>Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The man on the ground would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The man on the ground would soon succumb to his...more

Friday, February 14, 2014

Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The man on the ground would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 11
<p>Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 14, 2014

Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 11
<p>Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 14, 2014

Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 11
<p>Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 14, 2014

Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 11
<p>A Syrian rebel shouts the Islamic phrase, Allahu Akbar or "God is Great", before the group attacks a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Syrian rebel shouts the Islamic phrase, Allahu Akbar or "God is Great", before the group attacks a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 14, 2014

A Syrian rebel shouts the Islamic phrase, Allahu Akbar or "God is Great", before the group attacks a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 11
<p>Syrian rebels fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Syrian rebels fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 14, 2014

Syrian rebels fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 11
<p>Syrian rebels dodge debris after the wall, which they were taking cover behind, is hit by a shell fired from a government controlled checkpoint during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Syrian rebels dodge debris after the wall, which they were taking cover behind, is hit by a shell fired from a government controlled checkpoint during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013....more

Friday, February 14, 2014

Syrian rebels dodge debris after the wall, which they were taking cover behind, is hit by a shell fired from a government controlled checkpoint during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 11
<p>A Syrian rebel grabs his head as the smoke subsides, after the wall the group was taking shelter behind was hit by a shell fired from a government controlled army checkpoint, during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Syrian rebel grabs his head as the smoke subsides, after the wall the group was taking shelter behind was hit by a shell fired from a government controlled army checkpoint, during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of...more

Friday, February 14, 2014

A Syrian rebel grabs his head as the smoke subsides, after the wall the group was taking shelter behind was hit by a shell fired from a government controlled army checkpoint, during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 11
<p>A wounded Syrian rebel cries after hearing that his comrade died in the attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A wounded Syrian rebel cries after hearing that his comrade died in the attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 14, 2014

A wounded Syrian rebel cries after hearing that his comrade died in the attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Next Slideshows

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Couples around the world celebrate Valentine's Day.

Feb 14 2014
Married at a protest

Married at a protest

Two Ukrainian anti-government protesters are married in Kiev's Independence Square.

Feb 14 2014
Massive pileup outside Philly

Massive pileup outside Philly

Up to 100 vehicles in multiple accidents injure at least 30 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Feb 14 2014
Distilling Kentucky bourbon

Distilling Kentucky bourbon

The Blue Grass region of Kentucky is home to the distilleries which make about 9 out of every 10 bottles of bourbon in the US.

Feb 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast