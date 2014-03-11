Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 11, 2014 | 10:20am EDT

Syria in ruins

<p>Civilians walk past rubble and damaged buildings in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Civilians walk past rubble and damaged buildings in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Civilians walk past rubble and damaged buildings in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
1 / 34
<p>People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
2 / 34
<p>A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
3 / 34
<p>Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
4 / 34
<p>Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
5 / 34
<p>Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
6 / 34
<p>A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
7 / 34
<p>A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
8 / 34
<p>A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
9 / 34
<p>A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
10 / 34
<p>A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
11 / 34
<p>Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network

Close
12 / 34
<p>A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
13 / 34
<p>A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
14 / 34
<p>A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network</p>

A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network

Close
15 / 34
<p>Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
16 / 34
<p>A general view shows damaged buildings on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A general view shows damaged buildings on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A general view shows damaged buildings on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
17 / 34
<p>Damage is seen inside a church in the old city of Homs, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Damage is seen inside a church in the old city of Homs, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Damage is seen inside a church in the old city of Homs, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
18 / 34
<p>A general view of damaged buildings in Juret al-Shayah in Homs August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A general view of damaged buildings in Juret al-Shayah in Homs August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A general view of damaged buildings in Juret al-Shayah in Homs August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
19 / 34
<p>Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor April 7, 2013. Picture taken April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor April 7, 2013. Picture taken April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor April 7, 2013. Picture taken April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Close
20 / 34
<p>A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
21 / 34
<p>A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Close
22 / 34
<p>A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
23 / 34
<p>A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network</p>

A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Close
24 / 34
<p>A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 34
<p>Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
26 / 34
<p>A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network</p>

A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network

Close
27 / 34
<p>Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
28 / 34
<p>A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
29 / 34
<p>Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Close
30 / 34
<p>A cat sits in front damaged buildings in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network</p>

A cat sits in front damaged buildings in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A cat sits in front damaged buildings in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Close
31 / 34
<p>Rubble is seen in front of the Khaled Bin Al Waleed mosque in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network</p>

Rubble is seen in front of the Khaled Bin Al Waleed mosque in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Rubble is seen in front of the Khaled Bin Al Waleed mosque in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Close
32 / 34
<p>The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
33 / 34
<p>A view of a damaged room at an orthodox school, in al-Hamidiyeh street in Homs November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A view of a damaged room at an orthodox school, in al-Hamidiyeh street in Homs November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A view of a damaged room at an orthodox school, in al-Hamidiyeh street in Homs November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
When the Japan tsunami struck

When the Japan tsunami struck

Next Slideshows

When the Japan tsunami struck

When the Japan tsunami struck

Images from the first moments of the tsunami three years ago.

Mar 10 2014
CeBIT tech fair

CeBIT tech fair

A look at the new gadgets at CeBIT, the world's largest technology fair.

Mar 10 2014
Ice sailing on the Hudson

Ice sailing on the Hudson

Ice sailors on the Hudson river are enjoying one of the best seasons in recent memory thanks to the deep winter.

Mar 10 2014
The hopes and dreams of women

The hopes and dreams of women

Mothers and daughters around the world share their aspirations ahead of International Women's Day.

Mar 08 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast