Wed May 25, 2016

Syria in ruins

A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
1 / 32
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
2 / 32
A chandelier hangs in a damaged house in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
3 / 32
A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
4 / 32
A clothing shop displays its merchandise beside a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
5 / 32
A man gestures as he stands on a damaged building at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
6 / 32
Residents inspect a site damaged by an airstrike in Binnish, in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
7 / 32
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
8 / 32
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
9 / 32
Pictures lie on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
10 / 32
A boy walks past satellites dishes used as planting beds in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
11 / 32
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
12 / 32
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
13 / 32
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
14 / 32
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
15 / 32
A broken frame with a picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
16 / 32
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
17 / 32
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
18 / 32
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
19 / 32
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
20 / 32
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
21 / 32
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
22 / 32
A damaged tank is pictured in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
23 / 32
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
24 / 32
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
25 / 32
Activists carry a Free Syrian Army flag during a protest against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
26 / 32
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2012
27 / 32
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
28 / 32
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2013
29 / 32
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2013
30 / 32
Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012
31 / 32
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
32 / 32
