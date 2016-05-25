Syria in ruins
A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A chandelier hangs in a damaged house in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A clothing shop displays its merchandise beside a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man gestures as he stands on a damaged building at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents inspect a site damaged by an airstrike in Binnish, in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Pictures lie on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks past satellites dishes used as planting beds in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A broken frame with a picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged tank is pictured in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Activists carry a Free Syrian Army flag during a protest against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Next Slideshows
Ukraine pilot Savchenko pardoned
Russian President Vladimir Putin pardons jailed Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko on "humanitarian considerations".
Dramatic rescue at sea
A large wooden fishing boat overcrowded with migrants capsizes off the coast of Libya with over 550 people on board.
Protesting Trump
Protests follow Donald Trump as he campaigns for the presidency.
California Bern-ing
Bernie Sanders supporters in the Golden State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.