Syria-Turkey tensions
Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency
A man walks past the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale, October 4, 2012, as others look on at it. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Smoke rises after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkish soil on the Turkish-Syrian border in southern Hatay province October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aykut Unlupinar/Anadolu Agency
A Turkish soldier is reflected on a mirror as he stands guard on top of an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A waiter collects dishes at a restaurant in the southern town of Akcakale, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters shout slogans during an anti-war protest in Istanbul October 4, 2012. The banner reads "No to War". REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers walk as they stand guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man carrying a girl walks past by the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives carry the coffin of a victim who was killed by a mortar bomb, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in the border town of Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The damaged Syrian Tel Abyad custom office is seen in the background, as Syrian men walk from Syria to Turkey after crossing the fence next to the Akcakale border gate, in southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish troops take their position at the Akcakale border gate in southern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2012, as a Syrian Independence flag waves at Syria's Tel Abyad border crossing in the background. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers in a military vehicle patrol near the Akcakale border gate, on the Turkish-Syrian border, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish (L) and Syrian Independence flags are seen between the border gates Akcakale of Turkey and Tel Abyad of Syria, in Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand guard in an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
