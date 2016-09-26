Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel...more

One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

