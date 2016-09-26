Edition:
Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

A vehicle drives past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A vehicle drives past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A vehicle drives past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People ride a vehicle past a crater in the rebel-held Qadi Askar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People ride a vehicle past a crater in the rebel-held Qadi Askar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People ride a vehicle past a crater in the rebel-held Qadi Askar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view shows a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A general view shows a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A general view shows a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy sits on a bicycle in front of damaged shops after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy sits on a bicycle in front of damaged shops after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A boy sits on a bicycle in front of damaged shops after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys stand near a crater at a damaged site in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys stand near a crater at a damaged site in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Boys stand near a crater at a damaged site in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A front loader removes debris in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A front loader removes debris in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A front loader removes debris in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A still image from video posted on social media web sites shows a baby being rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV

A still image from video posted on social media web sites shows a baby being rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A still image from video posted on social media web sites shows a baby being rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV
A still image taken from video posted on social media web sites shows a baby being carried by rescue workers after being dug out from from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV

A still image taken from video posted on social media web sites shows a baby being carried by rescue workers after being dug out from from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A still image taken from video posted on social media web sites shows a baby being carried by rescue workers after being dug out from from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A still image from video posted on social media web sites shows a child being rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV

A still image from video posted on social media web sites shows a child being rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A still image from video posted on social media web sites shows a child being rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man stands over damaged shops after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man stands over damaged shops after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A man stands over damaged shops after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged site is pictured after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A damaged site is pictured after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A damaged site is pictured after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
