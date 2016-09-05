Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 5, 2016 | 3:45pm EDT

Syrian army presses on Aleppo

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs as they stand at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs as they stand at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA...more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs as they stand at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 13
Syrian army soldiers stand at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers stand at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers stand at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 13
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout...more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 13
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 13
A general view shows the damage at a military complex, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A general view shows the damage at a military complex, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on...more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A general view shows the damage at a military complex, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 13
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 13
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 13
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 13
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 13
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 13
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of an explosion near the town of al Saboura, along a road which leads onto the Beirut-Damascus highway, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of an explosion near the town of al Saboura, along a road which leads onto the Beirut-Damascus highway, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of an explosion near the town of al Saboura, along a road which leads onto the Beirut-Damascus highway, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 13
A general view shows the damage at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A general view shows the damage at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A general view shows the damage at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
All aboard Clinton plane

All aboard Clinton plane

Next Slideshows

All aboard Clinton plane

All aboard Clinton plane

Hillary Clinton welcomes the press corps aboard her new plane as her campaign enters the final two months.

Sep 05 2016
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from the Playa during the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

Sep 05 2016
Donald Trump does Detroit

Donald Trump does Detroit

The Republican candidate visits the largely black city in outreach to black voters, visiting a church and touring neighborhoods.

Sep 05 2016
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

Sep 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast