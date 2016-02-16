Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 16, 2016 | 12:15pm EST

Syrian hospitals struck by missiles

People look for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians on Monday. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People look for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People look for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians on Monday. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 11
People rest in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People rest in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People rest in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 11
People and Civil Defense members carry a dead body removed from a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People and Civil Defense members carry a dead body removed from a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People and Civil Defense members carry a dead body removed from a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
3 / 11
People carry medical supplies found under the rubble of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People carry medical supplies found under the rubble of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People carry medical supplies found under the rubble of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
4 / 11
People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
5 / 11
People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
6 / 11
A boy lies on a bed with an injured hand after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

A boy lies on a bed with an injured hand after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A boy lies on a bed with an injured hand after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters
Close
7 / 11
People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters
Close
8 / 11
A boy lies on a bed with a broken leg after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A boy lies on a bed with a broken leg after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A boy lies on a bed with a broken leg after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 11
People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
10 / 11
A view of the damaged interior of what is said to be a hospital after a missile attack in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A view of the damaged interior of what is said to be a hospital after a missile attack in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A view of the damaged interior of what is said to be a hospital after a missile attack in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Uganda

Clashes in Uganda

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Uganda

Clashes in Uganda

Police clash with supporters of Uganda's leading opposition party.

Feb 15 2016
DVF at NYFW

DVF at NYFW

Diane von Furstenberg's Fall/Winter 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 15 2016
Backstage at Westminster

Backstage at Westminster

Behind-the-scenes at the Westminster Dog Show.

Feb 15 2016
NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

Highlights from all-star weekend in Toronto.

Feb 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast