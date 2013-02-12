Syrian rebels in Damascus
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a hand grenade inside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade runs across a street, in front of a Syrian Army base, in the Arabeen neigbourhood of Damascus, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on the...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neigbourhood of Damascus, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic more
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a sniper, is carried by other fighters outside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a hand grenade, lies on the ground during heavy fighting outside a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. The hand grenade was thrown by Syrian Army soldiers and...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle during clashes in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run as they enter a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters take last instructions from their commander before they enter a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run inside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade screams in pain at the moment when he was wounded by shrapnel of hand grenade during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man walks in front of a burning building after a Syrian Air force air strike in Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during a heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade stand in a building near a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neigbourhood of Damascus, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter photographs inside a mosque damaged by shells fired by Syrian Army in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts after a missile fired by Syrian air force jet exploded near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade take positions during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures in front of a burning barricade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. . REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An unexploded mortar shell fired by Syrian Army is seen in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fightesr from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade take cover during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts as a missile fired by Syrian air force jet explodes near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army fire rifles on Syrian Army soldiers at a check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade pray on a street in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks at a building destroyed during yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run across a street in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army gestures in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man stands on a roof overlooking buildings destroyed by Syrian air force air strikes in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian air force jet fires a flare in the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army move towards Syrian Army positions in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter rest as another fighter aims his rifle in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a rifle in Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army reacts after he spots a position of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army run across a street in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after firing a rifle in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in Zamalka neighborhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in a house damaged during fighting in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walk through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a sniper rifle at Syrian Army check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walks through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
