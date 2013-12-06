Edition:
Pictures | Thu Dec 5, 2013 | 10:20pm EST

Syrian refugees flee to Jordan

<p>Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Jordanian soldiers push a sick Syrian refugee man on a wheelchair as Syrian refugees crossed the border from Syria with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee child cries as Syrian refugees board a Jordanian army vehicle after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A Jordanian Army vehicle transports Syrian refugees fleeing violence in their country, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240km (149 miles) east of Amman, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Syrian refugees fleeing violence in their country, are seen after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Syrian refugees board Jordanian army vehicles after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Syrian refugees board a Jordanian army vehicle after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Syrian refugees board Jordanian army vehicles after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>Syrian refugees look on from a Jordanian army vehicle, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>Syrian refugees look on from a Jordanian army vehicle, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>A Jordanian soldier looks on as a rainbow is seen the background, before the arrival of Syrian refugees who are fleeing the violence in their country, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

