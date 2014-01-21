Edition:
Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays on a swing at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. The Bulgarian army has started to build 19 miles of fencing at the border with Turkey to prevent an influx of illegal immigrants, mainly asylum seekers from Syria, according to local media. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Tuesday, January 21, 2014

<p>A Syrian refugee boy plays with a ball at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli, southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children react to being photographed at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Syrian refugees look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Volunteers distribute humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. The aid was donated by Polish activists and distributed in coordination with Bulgarian volunteers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A volunteer distributes humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A Syrian boy walks along a corridor inside a refugee camp in Harmanli east of Sofia, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>Syrian women wait as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>A Syrian girl stands inside a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>A Syrian man holds his child as he waits for medical supplies at a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>A Syrian girl waits outside as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at the recently open shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

