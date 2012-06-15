Edition:
Syrian town burned, abandoned

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Syrian soldiers are seen near a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. A United Nations convoy arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh on Thursday to find it almost deserted, with burnt down state buildings, abandoned shops and a corpse in the street. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Friday, June 15, 2012

<p>A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Syrian soldiers are seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Smoke rise from shops at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>The wreckage of a car is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Empty bullet casings are seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A man inspects his shop at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A truck transporting wrecked cars is seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A Syrian soldier stands next to a car with "Free Army" written on it in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

<p>Syrian soldiers stand next to Arabic text on a wall, which reads: "Freedom and God is greatest", in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a damaged storefront in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A Syrian soldier stands near a clock with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Members of the United Nations observer mission in Syria are seen at a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

<p>A man rides a motorcycle past storefronts abandoned due to the unrest in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A truck transporting a wrecked police bus is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>People and soldiers stand next to the wreckage a car in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A burnt down military vehicle is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

