Syrian war games

<p>A missile being launched from a mobile platform during a live ammunitions exercise by Syrian air defence forces in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 9, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 8, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A Syrian armed forces plane flies during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 20, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A missile is launched during a Syrian armed forces live firing exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 20, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces helicopters carry out a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 4, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A missile is launched during a Syrian armed forces live firing exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 20, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces fire a missile during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 4, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 8, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A Syrian armed forces tank fires during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 5, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces fire a missile during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 5, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 8, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces anti-aircraft missile launchers are deployed during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 20, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A missile being launched from a mobile platform during a live ammunitions exercise by Syrian air defence forces in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 9, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces fire a missile during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 5, 2011. REUTERS/SANA/Handout </p>

<p>Syrian armed forces carry out a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 5, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces anti-aircraft missile launchers are deployed during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 20, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces fire a missile during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 5, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A missile being launched from a mobile platform during a live ammunitions exercise by Syrian air defence forces in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 9, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A Syrian armed forces tank fires during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 5, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 8, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces during a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 8, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A missile is launched during a Syrian armed forces live firing exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 20, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces helicopters take part in a live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 20, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Syrian armed forces fire a missile during a live ammunition exercise in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on December 5, 2011. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A missile being launched during a live ammunitions exercise by Syrian air defence forces in an undisclosed location. Photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency on July 9, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

